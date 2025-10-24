Cole scored a goal, fired two shots on net, blocked two shots and dished out two hits in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Blues.

Cole opened the floodgates for the Mammoth with a goal just beyond the first three minutes of regulation. Overall, the 36-year-old blueliner has three points, a plus-nine rating, 16 blocks and 11 hits through eight games this season. With the Mammoth taking a step forward in the early stages of this season, Cole is among those contributing to their success. He provides solid category coverage from a fantasy perspective and saw 22 minutes of ice time Thursday, which was the third most among defenseman. He has some fantasy appeal in deep leagues and is a name to keep an eye on if he can string together a few more consecutive outings with a point.