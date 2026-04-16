Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka: Getting another start Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vejmelka will start Thursday's home game versus the Blues, per the NHL media site.
The Mammoth are not leaning into the rest concept heading into the postseason, as Vejmelka will make his 11th appearance in 12 contests. That's even with Utah locked into the first wild-card spot and a first-round series versus the Golden Knights. Vejmelka is on a roll, going 7-2-0 with a 3.08 GAA and an .888 save percentage over his last 10 games.
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