Vejmelka allowed one goal on 27 shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Stars.

Vejmelka didn't get a ton of help, but he was up to the challenge to earn his fifth straight win. He's allowed just seven goals in that span, though the Stars are by far the toughest opponent he's seen during the streak. For the season, the 29-year-old netminder is up to 22-11-2 with a 2.53 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 36 outings. The Mammoth's next game is a fairly favorable home matchup against the Kraken on Saturday. With no back-to-back sets over the next week, Vejmelka figures to see a fairly steady workload in the near future.