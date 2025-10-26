Schmidt notched an assist, three hits and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Wild.

The assist on Nick Schmaltz's first goal was Schmidt's first point with the Mammoth. The absence of Sean Durzi (shoulder) has opened up some power-play time on the second unit for Schmidt, though his lack of offense could cost him that role. He should remain a regular in the lineup as a reliable veteran defenseman. The 34-year-old has added 12 shots on net, 12 hits, eight blocked shots and a plus-6 rating this season, giving him modest appeal for category coverage if he can get his offense going in the right direction.