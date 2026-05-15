Groulx scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Toronto's 5-2 win over Cleveland in Game 1 on Thursday.

Groulx had his first big game of the postseason, ending a five-game slump in the process. He's earned two goals and three helpers through nine outings for the Marlies in the playoffs. Groulx put up 28 goals and 52 points in 59 AHL regular-season contests, as well as five points over 13 outings with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26.