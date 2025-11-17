Carlo (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

The Maple Leafs recalled Jacob Quillan from AHL Toronto in a corresponding move. Carlo sat out Saturday's 3-2 loss to Chicago and will miss at least two more games, starting with Tuesday's matchup against St. Louis, after landing on the IR list. He has collected two assists, 23 shots on goal, 34 blocked shots and 12 hits through 18 appearances this season.