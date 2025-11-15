Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo: Not playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlo (lower body) won't play against Chicago on Saturday, according to Mark Masters of TSN.
Carlo is day-to-day and will miss at least one game. He has produced two assists, 23 shots on goal, 34 blocked shots and 12 hits through 18 outings this campaign. Philippe Myers will replace Carlo in Saturday's lineup.
