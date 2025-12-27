Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo: Resumes skating
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carlo (foot) was on the ice before Saturday's morning skate, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Carlo has missed 18 consecutive games, and there is no timetable for his return. However, getting back on the ice is a step in the right direction. The defenseman has two assists, 34 blocked shots and 12 hits over 18 appearances this season.
