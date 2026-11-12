Brisson was recalled from AHL Toronto on Thursday.

Brisson made totaled 12 regular-season appearances in the NHL between the Golden Knights and Rangers during the 2024-25 and 2025-26 campaigns, and he was sent to the minors by the Maple Leafs before the 2026-27 regular season. He's gotten off to a hot start in the AHL this year, generating eight goals, nine assists and two PIM across 14 appearances. He'll join the NHL club to provide additional depth after Colton Sissons (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.