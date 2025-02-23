Tanev logged an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Tanev snapped a nine-game point drought when he set up Auston Matthews' empty-netter, the first of two freebies for the Maple Leafs late in the game. The 35-year-old Tanev continues to quietly take of business on the back end as a shutdown defenseman. He's also done fairly well for himself on offense with 15 points, 28 shots on net, 151 blocked shots and a plus-24 rating across 55 appearances. He can help in fantasy formats that count blocks, but he's little more than a depth defenseman in most situations.