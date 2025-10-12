Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Generates assist Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tanev notched an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.
Tanev has added four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over two appearances to begin the season. The 35-year-old defensive specialist won't be a huge factor on offense, but he should be among the NHL's leaders in blocks if he can stay healthy. He's logged at least 100 blocks in every season since 2018-19, including 189 last year and 207 the year before. If you need help in blocks or plus-minus rating, Tanev's a viable option for streaming.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Two-point effort against Florida•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Ends drought with clutch goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: No points since return•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Off injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Game-time call versus Cats•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Unlikely to play Saturday•