Tanev notched an assist in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Tanev has added four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over two appearances to begin the season. The 35-year-old defensive specialist won't be a huge factor on offense, but he should be among the NHL's leaders in blocks if he can stay healthy. He's logged at least 100 blocks in every season since 2018-19, including 189 last year and 207 the year before. If you need help in blocks or plus-minus rating, Tanev's a viable option for streaming.