Tanev (upper body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Bruins.
Tanev was injured on his second shift of the game and ultimately couldn't return. He's been critical to the Maple Leafs' defensive structure, so any potential absence looms large for the team, though his defensive style doesn't add much in fantasy. Toronto plays the Rangers on Friday.
