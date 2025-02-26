Tanev (upper body) isn't expected to play Friday against the Rangers, but he might not be out for long, per David Alter of The Hockey News on Wednesday.
Head coach Craig Berube described Tanev as day-to-day and regarded that as good news after the 35-year-old defenseman was injured during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over Boston. Tanev has two goals, 17 points and 151 blocks in 57 appearances in 2024-25. Philippe Myers will likely draw back into the lineup due to Tanev's absence.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Injured Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Rare two-point outing•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Draws helper on empty-netter•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Puts up helper in overtime win•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Earns another assist•
-
Maple Leafs' Chris Tanev: Plucks apple in win•