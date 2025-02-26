Tanev (upper body) isn't expected to play Friday against the Rangers, but he might not be out for long, per David Alter of The Hockey News on Wednesday.

Head coach Craig Berube described Tanev as day-to-day and regarded that as good news after the 35-year-old defenseman was injured during Tuesday's 5-4 overtime victory over Boston. Tanev has two goals, 17 points and 151 blocks in 57 appearances in 2024-25. Philippe Myers will likely draw back into the lineup due to Tanev's absence.