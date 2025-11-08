Tane (upper body) was back skating Saturday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Tanev was stretchered off the ice Nov. 1 in Philadelphia after his neck snapped back. It's believed he could have suffered whiplash on the play, as he wasn't diagnosed with another concussion. The veteran defenseman is eligible to return from injured reserve Saturday against the Bruins, but will likely need to sit out a bit longer. Tanev has two assists in eight games this season.