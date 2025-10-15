Joshua logged an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Joshua earned his first point in four games with the Maple Leafs. He's been a fixture on the fourth line to start 2025-26, adding seven hits, two blocked shots and a minus-4 rating. Joshua had a career-high 32 points for the Canucks in 2023-24, but he dipped to 14 points in 57 outings in 2024-25. It'll be tough for him to improve on that output if he remains in a fairly limited role.