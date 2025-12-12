Joshua scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged four hits in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Joshua continues to be an effective bottom-six forward, providing grit and a little depth scoring. He has three goals and a helper, as well as 25 hits, over his last six games. For the year, he's at nine points, 25 shots, 23 PIM, 99 hits, 23 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 29 appearances.