Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Practices Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joshua (illness) participated in Monday's practice, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.
Joshua should be ready to return to the lineup against Chicago on Tuesday after sitting out Saturday's 6-3 loss to Edmonton. He has earned five goals, nine points, 25 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and 99 hits in 29 appearances this season.
