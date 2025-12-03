Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Three points in last two games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joshua had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Florida on Tuesday.
Joshua's goal stood as the winner. He took a pass from Bobby McMann on the rush and wired a shot over Sergei Bobrovsky's right pad at 7:54 of the first period. Joshua has a goal in each of his last two games (one assist). He makes the most of limited ice time -- he skated 19 shifts in 11:07 (one shot).
