Maple Leafs' Dakota Joshua: Unavailable Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Joshua (illness) won't participate in Saturday's game against Edmonton, per David Alter of The Hockey News.
Joshua has five goals, nine points, 23 PIM and 99 hits in 29 outings this season. Bobby McMann is set to draw back into the lineup following a one-game suspension, which coincides with Joshua's exit.
