The Maple Leafs placed Kampf on waivers Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Maple Leafs have been rumored to have had Kampf on the trade block since the beginning of free agency in order to free up salary cap space, so it's no surprise to find him on the waiver wire at this time. The 30-year-old had five goals and 13 points in 59 regular-season games in 2024-25. Should he pass through waivers, don't be surprised if he is sent to AHL Toronto.