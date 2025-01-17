McCabe (upper body) returned to action Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Devils. He played a game-high 24:16 and had two assists, two hits, five shots, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating.

McCabe spent four games on injured reserve after an upper-body injury that occurred in a fight. He made a big impact on the blue line and in fantasy box scores. McCabe has just 13 points, including 12 assists, in 37 games this season. Points aren't really a guarantee with the defender, but those secondary stats of hits and blocks are a valuable fantasy commodity.