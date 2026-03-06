Woll made 18 saves in a 6-2 loss to the Rangers on Thursday. He allowed five goals.

The Leafs were solid through 60 minutes before the wheels came off, leaving Woll on his own in the third period. The score ballooned from 2-2 to the final score. The team is starting to trade off players before Friday's deadline, so Woll's job is about to get a bit harder, especially if Oliver Ekman-Larsson is sent out of town. Woll hasn't won since the break (0-3-0) and is 13-10-4 with a 3.13 GAA and .904 save percentage in 28 games.