Woll will protect the home net against Minnesota on Monday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Despite a 27-save effort in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to Vegas, Woll has a 3-0-1 record in his last four outings while stopping 118 of 128 shots. He has gone 11-4-3 with a 2.73 GAA, a .912 save percentage and two shutouts through 19 appearances this campaign. Minnesota is tied for 17th in the league with 3.10 goals per game this season.