Woll posted a 22-save shutout in Friday's 2-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Woll was pulled from Game 5 after allowing five goals on 25 shots, which put the Maple Leafs on the brink of elimination. The 26-year-old stepped up under pressure Friday, earning his first career postseason shutout to force Game 7, which will be played Sunday. Woll has allowed 18 goals on 168 shots over the first six games of the second round while filling in for Anthony Stolarz (upper body), who exited early in Game 1. Stolarz has been skating, but it'll likely be Woll between the pipes in Game 7.