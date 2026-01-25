Woll stopped 33 of 36 shots in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The Maple Leafs very nearly got shut out on home ice, but Max Domi managed to find a power-play tally with just 62 seconds left in the third period. It's the second straight start for Woll in which Toronto's only given him one goal of support, but he hasn't been doing himself any favors of late either, going 0-2-2 over his last four outings while allowing 16 goals on 139 shots (.885 save percentage).