Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Gets starting nod Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll will be between the visiting pipes in Washington on Friday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.
Woll has started all five games since returning from injured reserve in Chicago on Nov. 15. The goaltender left the team during training camp due to personal reasons, returning just two weeks ago. He is 2-2-1 with a 2.74 GAA and a .914 save percentage in five appearances this season. The Capitals are generating 3.33 goals per game, sixth in the NHL.
