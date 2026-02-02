Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Slated to start Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Woll is expected to patrol the crease on the road against the Flames on Monday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.
Woll finally broke out of a five-game losing streak with his win over Vancouver on Saturday, in which he stopped 28 of 30 shots. With Woll taking the first game of the Maple Leafs' back-to-back, fantasy managers should expect Anthony Stolarz to get the road start versus the Oilers on Tuesday.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Snaps five-game losing streak•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Between pipes Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Where-o-where will help come from?•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Gets little help in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Tending twine Sunday•