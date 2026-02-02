Woll is expected to patrol the crease on the road against the Flames on Monday, Joshua Kloke of The Athletic reports.

Woll finally broke out of a five-game losing streak with his win over Vancouver on Saturday, in which he stopped 28 of 30 shots. With Woll taking the first game of the Maple Leafs' back-to-back, fantasy managers should expect Anthony Stolarz to get the road start versus the Oilers on Tuesday.