Woll made 37 stops in a 4-3 shootout win over Seattle on Thursday.

Woll was especially good in overtime and saved the game with 36 seconds left when he stoned Jordan Eberle on a point-blank shot. And Woll turned away every shooter in the shootout. Woll has started three straight games (2-1-0), and he's put up a 5-2-0 record in seven starts since Nov. 6. With Ilya Samsonov continuing to play mediocre hockey, Woll should get plenty of opportunity to continue to tighten his hold on the No. 1 role. However, it's important to remember that Woll has never started more than 37 games in a season and that was in college (2018-19). And with an injury-plagued pro history since then, the quiet netminder could be protected by the team so he can develop into the young star he appears to be becoming.