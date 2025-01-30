Woll allowed two goals on 24 shots in a 3-1 defeat to Minnesota on Wednesday.
Woll has given up two goals in each of his previous two outings while suffering losses to the Wild and Senators. Despite the recent mini-slump, the 26-year-old netminder is putting together decent numbers this year, posting a 17-10-0 record to go with a 2.64 GAA, .908 save percentage and one shutout.
