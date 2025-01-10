Woll made 28 saves in a 6-3 loss to Carolina on Thursday.
He allowed five goals, at least two of which he'd like back. The Canes tight defensive style smothered the Leafs' scorers and took advantage of them offensively, too. Woll didn't play his best game, but he's been mostly solid this season. He'll shake it off and be ready next time out.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Will start Thursday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Consistency improving•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Projected to start in Philadelphia•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Fourth straight win•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: In goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Joseph Woll: Steals game from Isles•