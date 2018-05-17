Maple Leafs' Pierre Engvall: Pens entry-level deal

Engvall signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Swede was drafted by the Buds with a seventh-round selection in 2014. Engvall made the transition to the AHL this season, recording eight points in nine regular-season games and the 6-foot-4, 191-pound forward has turned heads to the tune of three goals and four assists in the ongoing Calder Cup playoffs for the Marlies.