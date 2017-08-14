Greene will join the Los Angeles organization as a member of the scouting department -- ending his 12-year professional career, LA Kings Insider Jon Rosen reports.

After three years with Edmonton, Greene spent nine seasons with the Kings -- racking up a total of 615 NHL games in which he registered 17 goals and 63 assists. During the 2016-17 campaign, the 34-year-old saw action in just 26 outings -- in part due to injuries -- so it should come as little surprise he is ready to enter the next phase of his career in hockey.