Matt Greene: Joining Kings as scout
Greene will join the Los Angeles organization as a member of the scouting department -- ending his 12-year professional career, LA Kings Insider Jon Rosen reports.
After three years with Edmonton, Greene spent nine seasons with the Kings -- racking up a total of 615 NHL games in which he registered 17 goals and 63 assists. During the 2016-17 campaign, the 34-year-old saw action in just 26 outings -- in part due to injuries -- so it should come as little surprise he is ready to enter the next phase of his career in hockey.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...
-
Busts: New Knight Fleury tops list
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the face of the new Legas Golden Knights, but he also doesn't figure...
-
Right fit? Old faces in new places
Kevin Shattenkirk, Alexander Radulov and Scott Darling are part of an interesting class of...
-
Rookies: Shipachyov tops class
This may not be the strongest rookie class ever, but a pair of overseas veterans could still...
-
Top 100: McDavid the No. 1 choice
There are few surprises at the top of the Top 100 heading into the 2017 season.
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...