Skinner stopped 32 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

Skinner got off to a rocky start, allowing two goals in the opening five minutes. He settled down quickly, and the Oilers rallied with two goals from Zach Hyman and a game-winning tally by Connor McDavid. Skinner has won three of his last five outings despite allowing 18 goals in that span. He's up to 27-13-2 with a 2.68 GAA and a .904 save percentage over 43 appearances. The Oilers have a back-to-back up next -- they visit the Kraken on Saturday before hosting the Penguins on Sunday. Skinner and Calvin Pickard are likely to split those contests.