Skinner stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Senators.

Skinner kept the game scoreless for most of two periods before Zach Hyman's hat trick gave the Oilers enough offense to win. This was Skinner's fifth straight win, and he's allowed just eight goals in that span, which includes one shutout. The 25-year-old goalie improved to 16-9-1 with a 2.75 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 27 outings this season. He'll look to keep rolling as the Oilers set out on a three-game road trip in Chicago, Detroit and Montreal next week.