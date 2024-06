Tarnstrom failed to sign with the Rangers on Saturday and is expected to stay in Sweden this season, per CapFriendly.

Tarnstrom was drafted by New York in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft but never signed with the club which saw his NHL rights expire Saturday. While the 21-year-old winger is now free to sign with the NHL team of his choosing, it seems unlikely he will be making the move to North America any time soon.