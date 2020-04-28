Oula Palve: Headed back overseas
Palve will return to Europe after agreeing to a two-year deal with Sweedish club Linkoping HC on Tuesday.
Palve spent just one year playing in North America with AHL Texas and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but we never able to crack the NHL roster with either the Stars or the Penguins. Prior to his time in the AHL, the 28-year-old spent three seasons playing in Finland's top league, including a 2018-19 campaign in which he racked up 51 points in 53 games and earned a look from the NHL. While nothing is impossible, this likely closes the door on his NHL career.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.