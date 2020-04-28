Oula Palve: Headed back overseas

Palve will return to Europe after agreeing to a two-year deal with Sweedish club Linkoping HC on Tuesday.

Palve spent just one year playing in North America with AHL Texas and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, but we never able to crack the NHL roster with either the Stars or the Penguins. Prior to his time in the AHL, the 28-year-old spent three seasons playing in Finland's top league, including a 2018-19 campaign in which he racked up 51 points in 53 games and earned a look from the NHL. While nothing is impossible, this likely closes the door on his NHL career.