Panthers' Cole Schwindt: Back at practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwindt returned to practice Thursday for the first time since breaking his arm against the Canucks on Nov. 17, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Schwindt was wearing a non-contact jersey and is still not close to returning to action. He had two goals in 10 games with the Panthers before his injury.
