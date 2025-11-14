Schwindt scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

Schwindt has two goals over eight appearances this season after being a regular healthy scratch for the first couple of weeks of the campaign. He's added seven shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Schwindt is likely to stay in a fourth-line role for the bulk of the season, which gives him limited potential on offense.