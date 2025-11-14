Panthers' Cole Schwindt: Nets goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Schwindt scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.
Schwindt has two goals over eight appearances this season after being a regular healthy scratch for the first couple of weeks of the campaign. He's added seven shots on net, eight hits, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Schwindt is likely to stay in a fourth-line role for the bulk of the season, which gives him limited potential on offense.
More News
-
Panthers' Cole Schwindt: First point with original team•
-
Panthers' Cole Schwindt: Rejoining Cats•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Schwindt: Waived by Golden Knights•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Schwindt: Lands one-year deal•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Schwindt: Gets first NHL goal•
-
Golden Knights' Cole Schwindt: Little playing time late in season•