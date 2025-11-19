Panthers' Cole Schwindt: Out several months with broken arm
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Panthers announced Wednesday that Schwindt is dealing with a broken arm that is expected to sideline him for 2-3 months, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Schwindt exited Monday's win over the Canucks due to his injury, and he'll likely undergo surgery next week to address the issue. The 24-year-old is slated to be sidelined until at least mid-January, while Jack Devine is slated to make his NHL debut on the fourth line against the Devils on Thursday after he was called up Tuesday.
