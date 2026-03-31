Schwindt (lower body) remains in a non-contact jersey ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Schwindt is expected to play again this season, but he is running out of time to get into a game. Once given the all-clear, the 24-year-old winger will likely slot into a bottom-six role, though he could see increased opportunities given the number of injuries to the Cats' forward group.