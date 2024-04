Black inked a two-year, entry-level contract with Florida on Tuesday.

Black figures to link up with AHL Charlotte on an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign before his entry-level deal kicks in next year. The backstop made 30 appearances for Dartmouth this season in which he posted a 13-8-8 record to go with a .910 save percentage and a 2.58 GAA.