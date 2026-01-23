Tarasov stopped 17 of 18 shots in Thursday's 2-1 shootout win over the Jets.

Tarasov earned his third win in a row with this effort, limiting the damage to a Cole Perfetti goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Tarasov has allowed just four goals on 70 shots during his winning streak, though he still isn't seeing a ton of time as backup to Sergei Bobrovsky. For the season, Tarasov is at a 7-6-2 record with a 2.63 GAA and a .906 save percentage over 16 appearances. He shouldn't have to wait long for his next start, as the Panthers close out this road trip with a back-to-back -- they visit the Wild on Saturday and the Blackhawks on Sunday.