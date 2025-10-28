Tarasov will be between the home pipes Tuesday against the Ducks.

Tarasov has allowed a total of six goals split evenly across a pair of starts so far in 2025-26, as he hasn't received a lot of action behind workhorse Sergei Bobrovsky. The 26-year-old Tarasov will take on an Anaheim squad that has found the back of the net 15 times over its last three games, a span in which the Ducks are 2-1-0.