Mamin scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Mamin has been a part-time player for most of the last two months, and he's only picked up two points in his last 12 outings. The 27-year-old is up to six goals, five assists, 43 shots on net, 49 hits and a plus-10 rating in 35 contests overall. Given his lack of a guaranteed spot in the lineup, Mamin isn't a player most fantasy managers need to keep tabs on.