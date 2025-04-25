Schmidt scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 2-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2.
Schmidt fired a one-timer from above the right circle that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy to the far post. He has been a surprise so far this postseason. After putting up five goals this season, Schmidt has wired three in two playoff games.
More News
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Tallies twice in Game 1 win•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Adds power-play helper•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Picks up assist Sunday•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Two helpers in Saturday's win•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Finds twine in Thursday's win•
-
Panthers' Nate Schmidt: Sends assist in loss•