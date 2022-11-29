Knight will patrol the crease for Monday's game in Edmonton, Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com reports.

Knight coughed up five goals -- including three during the third period -- in an overtime loss to St. Louis on Saturday. He's 1-0-2 while allowed 11 goals over his last three starts. The 21-year-old now owns a 2.63 GAA and a .916 save percentage through 11 games this season. Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to get the starting nod Tuesday in Calgary.