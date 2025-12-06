Hayes scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 6-2 win over Lehigh Valley on Friday.

Hayes has six points over his last four games. The 23-year-old didn't have a great start to the AHL campaign, which is reflected in his season totals of six goals and 12 points over 16 appearances. The winger will continue to compete with the Penguins' other young prospects for a chance at a call-up to Pittsburgh.