Lizotte (upper body) has been activated from injured reserve by the Penguins, the team announced Sunday.

It's been a nine-game absence for Lizotte with an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old had five points (three goals, two assists) in 27 games in a bottom-six role, adding 25 hits and 12 blocked shots as well. That's the role he'll likely return to Sunday against the Blackhawks, assuming he draws into the lineup.