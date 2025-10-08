Lizotte scored an empty-net goal on four shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Rangers.

The Penguins were working on thin margins for most of the game, but Lizotte's goal stretched the lead to 3-0 just 20 seconds after Justin Brazeau potted an empty-netter. While it's a positive sign Lizotte started the year with a goal, he's unlikely to be a regular contributor on offense while in a fourth-line role. He had 11 goals and nine assists over 59 appearances in 2024-25, and that was with a career-high 21.6 shooting percentage, so expect a little regression this season. Lizotte could also be at risk of losing his place in the lineup altogether when Kevin Hayes (upper body) or Bryan Rust (lower body) return from injured reserve.