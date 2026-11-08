Malkin logged three assists, including one on the power play, and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Malkin's move to the top line with Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell proved fruitful. The 40-year-old Malkin missed Tuesday's game versus the Golden Knights due to a lower-body issue, but for now, it appears to have just been a minor thing. He's having a pretty good campaign so far with six goals, eight helpers, three power-play points, 29 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 15 appearances.